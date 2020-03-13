Top US doctor explains US testing failure

Media player
Dr Anthony Fauci explains failure of testing in the US
Dr Anthony Fauci of the National Institutes of Health, who is leading the US response to coronavirus, told CBS that early failings in getting widespread testing were now being "corrected".
"What we really need is to get the test available in venues that people could easily access. That has not been the case, but it is very likely we will have that within the next week or so."
13 Mar 2020
