Coronavirus: Fauci says test system is failing
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

US testing system failing, top doctor admits

Top health official Anthony Fauci says the US testing system for coronavirus is insufficient.

Democractic presidential candidates Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders have also criticised the government's response to the crisis.

There are currently more than 1,300 confirmed cases of the virus in the US.

  • 12 Mar 2020
Go to next video: Five takeaways from Trump's coronavirus address