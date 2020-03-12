Media player
US testing system failing, top doctor admits
Top health official Anthony Fauci says the US testing system for coronavirus is insufficient.
Democractic presidential candidates Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders have also criticised the government's response to the crisis.
There are currently more than 1,300 confirmed cases of the virus in the US.
12 Mar 2020
