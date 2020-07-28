Why I’m touring the US with my dog Sox

Video

Sox the husky is visiting all 50 US states with his person, Michael, on a motorbike.

Michael decided to take Sox with him after returning from a trip abroad and realising how much his dog had missed him while he was away.

The BBC's Travel Show finds out more and joins the two on their travels.

The film was made before the coronavirus lockdown.

The Travel Show can be seen on BBC World News and the BBC News Channel.