Five takeaways from Trump's coronavirus address

US President Donald Trump has addressed the national from the Oval Office at the White House, announcing sweeping new travel restrictions on Europe in a bid to combat the spread of the coronavirus.

Travel from Europe to the USA will be suspended for 30 days.

A Presidential Proclamation, published shortly after Mr Trump's address, specified that the ban applies to anyone who has been in the Schengen zone within 14 days prior to their arrival in the US. It does not include the UK or Republic of Ireland.

There were also pledges to help businesses, the economy, and advice for the elderly.