Trump says he would get tested for coronavirus
Video

Trump: 'I don't think it's a big deal. I would do it'

President Donald Trump hasn't been tested for the coronavirus after interacting with self-quarantined lawmakers.

"I feel extremely good," he said. The president told reporters he was advised a test would be unnecessary.

  • 10 Mar 2020
