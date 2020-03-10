Joe Biden in heated argument with factory worker
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Joe Biden in blazing row with Michigan factory worker

During a Michigan campaign stop, Joe Biden had a heated argument with a factory worker over guns.

"You’re full of [expletive]," the Democratic White House front-runner told the man, before threatening "to go outside with your ass".

  • 10 Mar 2020
Go to next video: What unites these two bitter rivals?