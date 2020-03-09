Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Trump on coronavirus: 'People are really surprised I understand this stuff'
During a visit to the headquarters of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday, President Trump touted his own understanding of the coronavirus outbreak.
"Maybe I have natural ability," he said, referring to a "super-genius" relative who was a scientist.
-
09 Mar 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-us-canada-51761880/trump-on-coronavirus-people-are-really-surprised-i-understand-this-stuffRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window