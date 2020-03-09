'People are really surprised I understand this stuff'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Trump on coronavirus: 'People are really surprised I understand this stuff'

During a visit to the headquarters of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday, President Trump touted his own understanding of the coronavirus outbreak.

"Maybe I have natural ability," he said, referring to a "super-genius" relative who was a scientist.

  • 09 Mar 2020
Go to next video: Trapped in America's coronavirus epicentre