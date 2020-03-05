Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Pence outlines new measures to combat coronavirus
The vice president, who is heading up the task force, briefed health and aviation officials on the latest measures the government plans to take.
-
05 Mar 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-us-canada-51748016/pence-outlines-new-measures-to-combat-coronavirusRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window