Race to pull driver from burning lorry in New Jersey
A driver has escaped with minor injuries after New Jersey police pulled him from his truck cab seconds before it exploded.

Two New Jersey State Police troopers worked to pull him from the vehicle, which caught fire after crashing in the fast lane of Interstate 287 in Somerset County.

  • 04 Mar 2020
