Sanders and Biden trade punches

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Super Tuesday: Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden trade punches
Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders are emerging as the two frontrunners in the Democratic race to challenge Donald Trump for the US presidency in November.
The two men used speeches on Super Tuesday night to make some not-so-subtle references to their political differences.
-
04 Mar 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-us-canada-51732112/super-tuesday-bernie-sanders-and-joe-biden-trade-punchesRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window