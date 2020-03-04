Sanders and Biden trade punches
Video

Super Tuesday: Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden trade punches

Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders are emerging as the two frontrunners in the Democratic race to challenge Donald Trump for the US presidency in November.

The two men used speeches on Super Tuesday night to make some not-so-subtle references to their political differences.

  • 04 Mar 2020
