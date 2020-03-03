Klobuchar and Buttigieg endorse Joe Biden

Video

US Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden has been boosted by endorsements from former rivals Amy Klobuchar and Pete Buttigieg.

Ms Klobuchar and Mr Buttigieg both suspended their 2020 campaigns ahead of Super Tuesday, when voters in 14 states will pick their preferred Democratic candidate for November's election.

They joined him at campaign events in Dallas, Texas, on Monday, where another former rival, Beto O'Rourke also offered his backing to Mr Biden.

