Klobuchar and Buttigieg endorse Joe Biden

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
US election 2020: Biden endorsed by Amy Klobuchar and Pete Buttigieg
US Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden has been boosted by endorsements from former rivals Amy Klobuchar and Pete Buttigieg.
Ms Klobuchar and Mr Buttigieg both suspended their 2020 campaigns ahead of Super Tuesday, when voters in 14 states will pick their preferred Democratic candidate for November's election.
They joined him at campaign events in Dallas, Texas, on Monday, where another former rival, Beto O'Rourke also offered his backing to Mr Biden.
-
03 Mar 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-us-canada-51719274/us-election-2020-biden-endorsed-by-amy-klobuchar-and-pete-buttigiegRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window