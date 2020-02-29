Trump: 'It's time to bring our people home'

Video

At a press conference to address the USA's response to the coronavirus outbreak, President Donald Trump made some remarks on the agreement to end to conflict in Afghanistan.

The president said it had been a "long journey" for American soldiers, and that it was time to "bring our people home."

His comments come after the USA and the Taliban signed an agreement to bring an end to over 18 years of conflict in Afghanistan.

