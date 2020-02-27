'We're not over-reacting nor under-reacting'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

'We're not over-reacting nor under-reacting'

What has been the reaction from authorities to the person who contracted the virus in California?

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 27 Feb 2020