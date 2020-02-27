Coronavirus 'risk to the American people remains very low'

Video

President Trump said the success in dealing with the virus so far is because of early decisions to contain it, which he claimed were "ridiculed" at first.

Those measures included closing the border to "certain flights" coming in.

Mr Trump added that of the 15 people diagnosed with the virus who were in quarantine, only one was still ill in hospital.

Thousands of new cases are being reported around the world each day and the true scale could be 10 times higher.