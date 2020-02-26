Six-year-old girl arrested at Florida school

Video

Police bodycam footage captured the moment a visibly distressed child was arrested at her school in Orlando.

The six-year-old girl was restrained with zip ties and escorted to a waiting police car after misbehaving in class. Lawyers for her family at Smith and Eulo Law Firm told the BBC that the family chose to release the footage because they wanted to show how the arrest unfolded.

The person whose bodycam captured the ordeal was fired after an internal investigation by the Orlando Police Department. Officer Dennis Turner had not followed the correct protocol, which states that a police officer must have their supervisor's approval to arrest any child under the age of 12.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.