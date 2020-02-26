Fire at the largest oil refinery on the West Coast

Media player
Fire breaks out at largest oil refinery on the West Coast
An explosion at the Marathon Refinery, which is located in Carson near Los Angeles, led to a huge fire that crews battled to put out overnight into Wednesday.
Flames were sent 100ft into the air and could be seen from miles away.
There were no reported injuries.
26 Feb 2020
