Fire at the largest oil refinery on the West Coast
An explosion at the Marathon Refinery, which is located in Carson near Los Angeles, led to a huge fire that crews battled to put out overnight into Wednesday.

Flames were sent 100ft into the air and could be seen from miles away.

There were no reported injuries.

  • 26 Feb 2020
