Bernie Sanders comes out fighting...
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Attacks on Sanders and Bloomberg define the debate in South Carolina

Seen as the front-runner, Bernie Sanders came under fire from his Democratic opponents over topics such as gun control and healthcare. Former New York City mayor Michael Bloomberg also was a target.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 26 Feb 2020