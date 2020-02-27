How making a violin brought these two together
Video

How making a violin brought these two together

When Nashville musician Amanda asked violinmaker Ray to make her a new instrument, little did she know where it would lead.

Not only did he share with her the secrets of his craft, but the two strangers soon became firm friends.

Video by Hannah Long-Higgins in Tennessee

This film is part of the BBC's Crossing Divides season and also a collaboration with the San Francisco Chronicle. Read Otis Taylor Jr's column on Greg and Marie.

  • 27 Feb 2020
