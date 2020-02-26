'It feels like we're making progress'

Video

Miriam Haley, one of two main accusers in Harvey Weinstein's trial says she feels 'huge relief' at his conviction. Her powerful testimony helped lead to him being found guilty in New York City of third-degree rape and a first-degree criminal sexual act.

His lawyers said sex between the movie executive and the accusers was consensual, and that the accusers used it to advance their careers, adding outside court that they would be appealing the conviction.

Mr Weinstein still faces charges in Los Angeles of assaulting two women in 2013.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.