Alan Dershowitz: Defending the guilty and innocent

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Alan Dershowitz: Why I defend guilty and innocent people
Alan Dershowitz is one of America’s most high profile lawyers.
He told Hardtalk's Stephen Sackur that his job is to represent the guilty, the innocent and everybody in between.
"In both of our countries most people who are charged with crime are in fact guilty and the reason that is the case is because defence attorneys like me zealously defend the guilty along with the innocent.
"That's the way we prevent the government from charging too many innocent people. That's the way the system works and it works well," he said.
Watch the full interview on BBC iPlayer (UK only)
-
25 Feb 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-us-canada-51629580/alan-dershowitz-why-i-defend-guilty-and-innocent-peopleRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window