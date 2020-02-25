Tearful tributes at Kobe and Gianna Bryant service
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Tearful tributes at Kobe and Gianna Bryant service

Kobe's widow Vanessa Bryant spoke and fans, with and without tickets, paid their respects outside of the stadium.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 25 Feb 2020