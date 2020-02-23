Sanders: Americans are 'sick and tired of a president who lies'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
US Democratic race: Bernie Sanders wins Nevada caucuses
Bernie Sanders has cemented his status as the Democratic front-runner to take on Donald Trump in November's US presidential election.
He is projected to win Nevada's caucuses, and early results suggest he is on course for a large victory.
-
23 Feb 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-us-canada-51602965/us-democratic-race-bernie-sanders-wins-nevada-caucusesRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window