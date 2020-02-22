Dogs meet bear in California neighbourhood

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Wild bear roams streets of California neighbourhood
A wild bear has been sedated and captured after it was seen roaming in a residential area in Monrovia, California.
The 28.3 stone (180kg) elderly female walked through residential areas close to Angeles National Forest.
A mild California winter could be a possible reason for the sighting, as warmer weather causes bears to leave their dens in search of food.
22 Feb 2020
