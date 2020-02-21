Trump mocks Oscars Best Picture winner Parasite

Video

US President Donald Trump has hit out at the Oscars for awarding Best Picture to Parasite, a dark South Korean comedy about class struggle and wealth inequality.

It is in Korean, and has been screened internationally with English subtitles.

He asked "can we get Gone With the Wind back please?" - a reference to the 1939 film set during the US Civil War, which at the time set a record for Oscar wins but has been criticised for its racist stereotypes and nostalgia for slavery.

Responding to the president's criticism, Parasite distributor Neon tweeted: "Understandable, he can't read."