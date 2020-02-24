Weinstein survivors described as 'heroic'

Video

A jury has found film producer Harvey Weinstein guilty on two counts of sexual assault.

He has been convicted on lesser charges of third-degree rape and a criminal sexual act in the first degree.

Speaking after the conviction, District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr described the women who testified in court against Mr Weinstein, 67, as "heroic".

Weinstein - who denied all charges - was convicted of sexually assaulting former production assistant Mimi Haleyi in 2006 and raping Jessica Mann, a former aspiring actress, in 2013.

Sentencing is set for March 11.

Speaking outside court Mr Weinstein's lawyer Arthur Aidala told reporters his team would be appealing, adding that they had requested for Weinstein to be held in a "medical facility".