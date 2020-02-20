Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Trump: 'I'd love to see Roger Stone exonerated'
US President Donald Trump weighed in on his long-term ally Roger Stone's 40-month prison sentence.
He was found guilty in November on seven counts of lying to Congress, obstruction and witness tampering
Mr Trump said he'd "love to see Roger [Stone] exonerated" but also wants "the process to be played out".
20 Feb 2020
