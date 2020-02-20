'I'd love to see Roger Stone exonerated'
US President Donald Trump weighed in on his long-term ally Roger Stone's 40-month prison sentence.

He was found guilty in November on seven counts of lying to Congress, obstruction and witness tampering

Mr Trump said he'd "love to see Roger [Stone] exonerated" but also wants "the process to be played out".

