Democratic rivals attack Bloomberg in TV debate
US presidential hopeful Michael Bloomberg came under fire in his first debate in the race to win the Democratic nomination.

In a televised debate in Nevada on Wednesday, the billionaire businessman was criticised by the other candidates for his record as mayor of New York, and for his purchase of millions of dollars of advertising slots to win support.

Bernie Sanders, the front-runner in the race, was also targeted by the other candidates.

  • 20 Feb 2020
