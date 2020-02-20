Klobuchar to Buttigieg: 'Are you calling me dumb?'
Klobuchar and Buttigieg clash during the Nevada debate

In a heated exchange during the Nevada debates, Senator Amy Klobuchar addressed her inability to name Mexico's president, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, during a recent interview.

Former Mayor Pete Buttigieg said the stumble shouldn't be trivialised and noted that she sits on the Senate committee that oversees trade with Mexico. Klobuchar pointedly asked if he was questioning her intelligence.

