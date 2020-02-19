Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Students and parents protest LGBT teachers' resignation
At Kennedy Catholic High School in Washington State, crowds gathered after two recently engaged LGBT teachers left their jobs.
The school says English teacher Paul Danforth and gym teacher Michelle Beattie "voluntarily resigned" but parents and students there believed it was due to their sexual orientation.
The school has declined to give any further comment on the matter.
19 Feb 2020
