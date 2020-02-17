Media player
Memory quilt: Stitching together fragments of a child’s life
When Jaxon Elliott-Sprysa died aged 15, his mother gave some of his personal belongings to an initiative that makes memory quilts.
The scheme by a hospice in Ottawa, Canada, aims to memorialise the life of a loved one in a deeply personal way.
Video by Dan Lytwyn
17 Feb 2020
