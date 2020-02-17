Stitching together fragments of a child’s life
Video

Memory quilt: Stitching together fragments of a child’s life

When Jaxon Elliott-Sprysa died aged 15, his mother gave some of his personal belongings to an initiative that makes memory quilts.

The scheme by a hospice in Ottawa, Canada, aims to memorialise the life of a loved one in a deeply personal way.

Video by Dan Lytwyn

