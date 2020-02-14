Media player
'If you press the paw you will hear the heartbeat'
John and Stephanie Reid's son Dakota, 16, was killed in a car crash in 2019 and the family donated his organs.
Now the recipient of his heart has thanked him in the sweetest way.
Mr Reid's emotional reaction to the gift was caught on camera by his wife.
14 Feb 2020
