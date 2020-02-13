Media player
Quick-thinking customer knocks shoplifter off his feet
A man in Georgia helped police stop a fleeing Walmart shoplifter.
In a surveillance video released by the Peachtree City Police Department, the thief can be seen running through the supermarket's car park before coming to an abrupt halt.
Marcus Smith of Forsyth, Georgia, 41, is facing charges of shoplifting and obstruction of an officer.
13 Feb 2020
