Simone Biles on abuse, race and life after gymnastics
Simone Biles took time out of training in Texas to answer questions from young fans around the world.
The greatest gymnast of all time discusses her experience of racism and her hopes for the future. After the Larry Nassar abuse case rocked USA gymnastics she tells My World: "I can't blame the sport".
BBC My World is a brand new programme for teenagers who want to know about the issues shaping our world.
23 Feb 2020
