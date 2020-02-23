Simone Biles on race, abuse and life after gymnastics
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Simone Biles on abuse, race and life after gymnastics

Simone Biles took time out of training in Texas to answer questions from young fans around the world.

The greatest gymnast of all time discusses her experience of racism and her hopes for the future. After the Larry Nassar abuse case rocked USA gymnastics she tells My World: "I can't blame the sport".

BBC My World is a brand new programme for teenagers who want to know about the issues shaping our world.

  • 23 Feb 2020
Go to next video: Simone Biles: The greatest gymnast ever?