Record-breaking astronaut: 'Do what scares you'
Christina Koch spent 328 days on the International Space Station and was part of the first all-female spacewalk.
The astronaut also surpassed the previous female record reached by Peggy Whitson in June 2017 for time spent in space.
She touched back down to Earth on 6 February.
12 Feb 2020
