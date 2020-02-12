Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Fifth largest refinery in US catches fire in Louisiana
An ExxonMobil refinery caught fire on Tuesday night in Baton Rouge.
The firm's volunteer firefighters worked to put out the fire and there were no reported injuries.
The Baton Rouge fire department is monitoring the air quality around the site.
This video has no commentary
12 Feb 2020
