'99.9% of African Americans haven't voted yet'
New Hampshire primary: Joe Biden insists 'It ain't over'

Joe Biden assured South Carolina voters that "it ain't over... we're just getting started". After a poor result in the New Hampshire primary, the former vice-president insisted that winning the nomination will require "overwhelming support" from minority voters.

  • 12 Feb 2020
