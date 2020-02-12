'99.9% of African Americans haven't voted yet'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
New Hampshire primary: Joe Biden insists 'It ain't over'
Joe Biden assured South Carolina voters that "it ain't over... we're just getting started". After a poor result in the New Hampshire primary, the former vice-president insisted that winning the nomination will require "overwhelming support" from minority voters.
-
12 Feb 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-us-canada-51470056/new-hampshire-primary-joe-biden-insists-it-ain-t-overRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window