Andrew Yang ends his 2020 campaign

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Andrew Yang drops out of 2020 presidential race
As the New Hampshire primaries closed, Andrew Yang announced that he was dropping out of the race.
-
12 Feb 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-us-canada-51470053/andrew-yang-drops-out-of-2020-presidential-raceRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window