Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Coronavirus quarantine: 'I haven't had freedom for a month'
US citizen Ningxi Xu describes what it's like to live under quarantine for coronavirus after evacuating from Wuhan.
She managed to get on the first civilian flight out of the city and is part way through her 14-day quarantine at a military base in San Diego.
The World Health Organization has named the virus, which has claimed the lives of more than 1,000 people, Covid-2019. Tens of thousands of people have been infected.
11 Feb 2020
