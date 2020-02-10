World's largest firework set off
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

World's largest firework 🎆

It weighed 2,800lbs (1,270kg) and was set off over Colorado in the US.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 10 Feb 2020