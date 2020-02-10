World's largest firework set off
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

World's largest firework set off in Colorado, USA

The Guinness World Records entry for largest aerial firework has been broken in Colorado United States.

The successful attempt weighed 2,800lbs (1,270kg) and measured 62in (1.57m).

The previous record was set off in the United Arab Emirates in 2018 with a firework of 1,087.26 kg (2,397 lb).

  • 10 Feb 2020
Go to next video: The girl with the record-breaking hair