World's largest firework set off in Colorado, USA
The Guinness World Records entry for largest aerial firework has been broken in Colorado United States.
The successful attempt weighed 2,800lbs (1,270kg) and measured 62in (1.57m).
The previous record was set off in the United Arab Emirates in 2018 with a firework of 1,087.26 kg (2,397 lb).
10 Feb 2020
