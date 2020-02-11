Media player
New Hampshire primary: A family split over the Democratic race
Quincy is all-in for Bernie Sanders and that's put the 23-year-old her at odds with her father, Ron. He's backing Elizabeth Warren in New Hampshire's Democratic primary on Tuesday.
This kind of generational battle between ideology and pragmatism is nothing new - but it could be a key factor as Democrats decide who has the best chance of beating Donald Trump in November's presidential election.
Video by Hannah Long-Higgins
11 Feb 2020
