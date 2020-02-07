Media player
Personality clash: Trump and Pelosi spar over faith
President Trump and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi took jibes at each other a day after his acquittal in the impeachment proceedings.
Speaking at the White House, he called her a "horrible person" and took issue with her and Mitt Romney's use of prayer and faith, while Pelosi criticised his "dangerous" behaviour.
On Wednesday, the Senate voted to clear him of abuse of power and obstruction of justice.
07 Feb 2020
