Video

The legal cannabis market in the US is booming and edibles are becoming increasingly popular.

The country's first cannabis cafe recently opened in Los Angeles, although cannabis-infused food can't currently be made on site.

Andrea Drummer is the the co-founder and one of the nation's leading cannabis chefs. But she started out life as an anti-drugs counsellor.

