Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Pelosi defends tearing up Trump's speech
The House Speaker said her actions were justified when she ripped up President Trump's State of the Union manifesto.
During his address on Tuesday, he hailed the "great American comeback".
Mr Trump also accused Democrats of planning to force American taxpayers to provide unlimited free healthcare to undocumented immigrants to which Mrs Pelosi was observed twice mouthing: "Not true."
-
06 Feb 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window