Trump 'guilty of an appalling abuse of public trust'
Senator Mitt Romney said that President Trump "did commit high crimes and misdemeanours", in a break with his Republican colleagues and party.

Mr Romney added, "corrupting an election to keep oneself in office is perhaps the most abusive".

  • 05 Feb 2020
