Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Trump 'guilty of an appalling abuse of public trust' - Mitt Romney
Senator Mitt Romney said that President Trump "did commit high crimes and misdemeanours", in a break with his Republican colleagues and party.
Mr Romney added, "corrupting an election to keep oneself in office is perhaps the most abusive".
-
05 Feb 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-us-canada-51394068/trump-guilty-of-an-appalling-abuse-of-public-trust-mitt-romneyRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window