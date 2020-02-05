Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Trump cleared of abuse of power and obstruction of justice
The Senate has voted in favour of acquitting President Trump in the impeachment trial.
All Democrats and one Republican - Mitt Romney - voted against the president on his charges of abuse of power but senators on both sides voted along party lines for his charge of obstruction of justice.
The president's campaign manager said: "President Trump has been totally vindicated and it's now time to get back to the business of the American people".
05 Feb 2020
