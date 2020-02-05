Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Almost 200 dogs rescued from Mississippi puppy farm
The Tunica Humane Society found 102 dogs in a building and 90 more dogs outside in makeshift cages after a tip-off from the public.
Rescuers say it was some of the worst animal living conditions they had ever seen.
Some of the animals were blind, matted and in need of urgent medical attention.
-
05 Feb 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-us-canada-51393898/almost-200-dogs-rescued-from-mississippi-puppy-farmRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window