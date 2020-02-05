Volker: 'Mistake for Trump to hold Ukraine aid'

Video

The former US special envoy to Ukraine has told BBC Newsnight he would have “tried to weigh in” more with President Donald Trump had he known the full reasons why the president was withholding military aid from Ukraine.

In his first broadcast interview since Donald Trump’s Senate trial, Kurt Volker said he thought it “was a mistake”.

Mr Volker said he had made the decision to resign from his post when he saw the full transcript of the July phone call between Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Zelensky.

(Image: Kurt Volker, credit: BBC)