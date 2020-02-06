Media player
When a homeless couple moved in with a millionaire
What happens when a homeless couple move in with a millionaire?
After living on the streets of California for a decade, Greg and Marie received a remarkable invitation. A local businessman asked if they wanted to share his $4m home.
A year later, we reveal what happened next - and what the experiment tells us about America's homelessness crisis.
Video produced by Hannah Long-Higgins, Chelsea Bailey and Cody Godwin; edited by Hannah Long-Higgins.
This film is a collaboration with the San Francisco Chronicle.
06 Feb 2020
