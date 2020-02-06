When a homeless couple moved in with a millionaire
What happens when a homeless couple move in with a millionaire?

After living on the streets of California for a decade, Greg and Marie received a remarkable invitation. A local businessman asked if they wanted to share his $4m home.

A year later, we reveal what happened next - and what the experiment tells us about America's homelessness crisis.

Video produced by Hannah Long-Higgins, Chelsea Bailey and Cody Godwin; edited by Hannah Long-Higgins.

This film is a collaboration with the San Francisco Chronicle.

