Buttigieg chokes up as he takes lead in Iowa result

Buttigieg chokes up as he takes early lead in Iowa result
After a long delay, 62% of caucus results have been revealed and show former mayor Pete Buttigieg in the lead.
Speaking at a rally in New Hampshire, he had an emotional reaction to the news.
The results put Mr Buttigieg on 26.9% with Bernie Sanders on 25.1%.
05 Feb 2020
